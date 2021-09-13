Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.92 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

