Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth $463,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth $92,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $9.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.