Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

WTKWY opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $116.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

