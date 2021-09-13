World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,866 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.68 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

