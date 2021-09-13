World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of WWE opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

