WOWswap Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.90 million and $70,674.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $7.36 or 0.00016530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00081139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00122273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00174879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,428.56 or 0.99846966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.52 or 0.07105083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.98 or 0.00919129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.