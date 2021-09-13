Wsfs Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,854.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,456.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

