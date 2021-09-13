Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 264,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,402,000 after buying an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

