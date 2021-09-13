Xcel Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.76 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

