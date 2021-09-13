Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report $165.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $597.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,945,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,133. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

