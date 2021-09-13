XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,903. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

