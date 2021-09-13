XML Financial LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.38. 51,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

