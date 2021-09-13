XML Financial LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,788,000.

IJH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.31. 74,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

