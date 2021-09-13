XML Financial LLC Sells 46 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

TSLA traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $724.10. 557,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,987,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $692.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.87 billion, a PE ratio of 383.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

