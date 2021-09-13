Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $522,292.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $522,292.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.48 or 1.00044470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.07211246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00904370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

