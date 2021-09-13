YOUengine Price Tops $0.0045 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00153415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

