Zachary Levenick Purchases 15,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 284,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

