Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $47.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.87 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $192.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $196.89 million, with estimates ranging from $182.26 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 580,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,656. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

