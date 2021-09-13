Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post sales of $60.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.06 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $250.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $252.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $278.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CPSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

