Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Genuine Parts also posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.45. 1,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

