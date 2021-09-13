Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $121.33. 345,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,878. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also: What is channel trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.