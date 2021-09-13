Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $121.33. 345,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,878. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.