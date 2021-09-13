Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

