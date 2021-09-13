Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Brokerages expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.80. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.48. 9,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.