Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report sales of $261.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $53.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.