Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $30,804,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 895,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

