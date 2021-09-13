Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,679. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.70.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

