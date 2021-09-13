Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.14). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MGNX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 15,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,627. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

