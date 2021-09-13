Zacks: Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $279.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.80 million and the lowest is $273.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. 1,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

