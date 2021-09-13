Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.04). GameStop reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $193.37 on Monday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day moving average of $187.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.81 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.