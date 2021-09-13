Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.20. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. 60,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,379. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.