Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.20. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. 60,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,379. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

