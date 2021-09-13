Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. InterDigital posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

