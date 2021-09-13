Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MDNA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,004. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

