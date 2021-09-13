Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. 12,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

