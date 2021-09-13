Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.96. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

