Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,791. The company has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

