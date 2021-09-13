Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,791. The company has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.