Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post $1.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 351.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

BURL opened at $287.15 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

