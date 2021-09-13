Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $676.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.60 million and the highest is $696.60 million. Envista posted sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Envista has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Envista by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 626,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

