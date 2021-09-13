Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

