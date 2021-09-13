Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

