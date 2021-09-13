Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Strong Sell

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 34,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,671. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 49.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

