Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

