Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,734,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 226,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

