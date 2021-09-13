ZINC (ZINC) One Day Volume Hits $1,128.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. ZINC has a total market cap of $29,855.74 and $1,128.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042509 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

