Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

