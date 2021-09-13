Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.19. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $287.65 and a 52 week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

