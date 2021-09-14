$0.15 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.