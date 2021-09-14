$0.40 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $18,513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CSX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

