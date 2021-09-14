$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

