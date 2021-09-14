$0.86 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 230,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

