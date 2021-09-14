$1.19 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.25. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,349,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

